Dramatic Showdown: Pakistan's Cricket Battle in Overs

In a nail-biting cricket match, Pakistan faced a challenging innings against New Zealand, culminating in their dismissal for 260 runs. Khushdil Shah and Babar Azam led Pakistan's efforts but faced stiff competition from the bowlers.

New Zealand's bowlers, particularly William O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner, exhibited incredible form, taking vital wickets. O'Rourke managed three wickets, decimating Pakistan's chances of setting a higher target.

The innings concluded after 47.2 overs, with the fall of wickets at regular intervals, leaving fans on edge until the last moment.

