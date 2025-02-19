Left Menu

Dramatic Showdown: Pakistan's Cricket Battle in Overs

In a thrilling cricket match, Pakistan was bowled out for 260 runs. Notable contributions came from Khushdil Shah and Babar Azam, with New Zealand's bowlers, led by William O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner, securing wickets at crucial moments. Pakistan's innings ended in 47.2 overs amidst intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:50 IST
Dramatic Showdown: Pakistan's Cricket Battle in Overs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a nail-biting cricket match, Pakistan faced a challenging innings against New Zealand, culminating in their dismissal for 260 runs. Khushdil Shah and Babar Azam led Pakistan's efforts but faced stiff competition from the bowlers.

New Zealand's bowlers, particularly William O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner, exhibited incredible form, taking vital wickets. O'Rourke managed three wickets, decimating Pakistan's chances of setting a higher target.

The innings concluded after 47.2 overs, with the fall of wickets at regular intervals, leaving fans on edge until the last moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

