Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Defends Shubman Gill's Vice-Captaincy Ahead of Bangladesh Clash

India skipper Rohit Sharma supports Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain, citing his impressive ODI stats. India kicks off its ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai, with matches against Pakistan and New Zealand to follow. Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to injury opens the door for Harshit Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:56 IST
Rohit Sharma Defends Shubman Gill's Vice-Captaincy Ahead of Bangladesh Clash
Shubman Gill. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As India prepares to face Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy opener, skipper Rohit Sharma has thrown his support behind young opener Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain, applauding the player's impressive ODI achievements. Gill's record, Sharma notes, is a testament to his caliber in this format.

Gill has tallied 5,058 runs in 103 international matches, including 13 centuries and 25 fifties. His ODI numbers, Sharma points out, outshine even those of South African legend Hashim Amla. While Gill's Test performance may need improvement, his ODI prowess remains unrivaled.

India's campaign, set entirely in Dubai, moves ahead without pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury, paving the way for Harshit Rana. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's entry comes after commendable performances against England. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, unable to impress in his ODI debut, joins the non-travelling reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025