Rohit Sharma Defends Shubman Gill's Vice-Captaincy Ahead of Bangladesh Clash
India skipper Rohit Sharma supports Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain, citing his impressive ODI stats. India kicks off its ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai, with matches against Pakistan and New Zealand to follow. Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to injury opens the door for Harshit Rana.
As India prepares to face Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy opener, skipper Rohit Sharma has thrown his support behind young opener Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain, applauding the player's impressive ODI achievements. Gill's record, Sharma notes, is a testament to his caliber in this format.
Gill has tallied 5,058 runs in 103 international matches, including 13 centuries and 25 fifties. His ODI numbers, Sharma points out, outshine even those of South African legend Hashim Amla. While Gill's Test performance may need improvement, his ODI prowess remains unrivaled.
India's campaign, set entirely in Dubai, moves ahead without pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury, paving the way for Harshit Rana. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's entry comes after commendable performances against England. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, unable to impress in his ODI debut, joins the non-travelling reserves.
