Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu Calls India-Pakistan Clash 'The Mother of All Battles'

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu describes the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry as unparalleled, emphasizing the psychological challenges faced by players. Highlighting past encounters, Sidhu notes the immense pressure on both teams, particularly recalling India's defeat in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. The two teams are set to clash once again in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:49 IST
Navjot Sidhu Calls India-Pakistan Clash 'The Mother of All Battles'
Babar Azam (L) and Rohit Sharma (R). (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent discussion on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu characterized the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry as 'the mother of all battles.' Sidhu highlighted the intense pressure and expectations weighing on players from both nations, explaining that their encounters come with an unmatched level of anticipation.

Sidhu also pointed out the psychological intricacies that play a significant role in determining the match outcomes. 'This game is played more between the ears than between the hands--it's a psychological battle,' he stated, underscoring how converting nervous energy into positivity can tilt the scales.

The India-Pakistan showdown is one of world cricket's highest-stakes contests, drawing billions of fans. Sidhu recalled India's painful loss at the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan secured a historic 180-run victory, highlighting unfinished business as the teams prepare to face each other in Dubai this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025