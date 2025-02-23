Strengthening Ties: Ukraine and U.S. Collaborate on Mineral Development

During a strategic meeting on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, expressed optimism about recent dialogues with U.S. officials concerning the development of Ukrainian minerals.

In his Telegram post, Yermak emphasized the constructive nature of the discussions, stating, "We are moving forward with our work." He extended gratitude towards the United States and highlighted the bipartisan support Ukraine has received during its three-year-long conflict with Russia.

The U.S. delegation, featuring notable officials like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, showcases the depth of U.S. commitment to Ukraine, further solidifying bilateral ties in economic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)