Strengthening Ties: Ukraine and U.S. Collaborate on Mineral Development

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced fruitful discussions with U.S. officials about a mineral development partnership. The talks, involving top U.S. figures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, underscore the sustained American support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:11 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy

During a strategic meeting on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, expressed optimism about recent dialogues with U.S. officials concerning the development of Ukrainian minerals.

In his Telegram post, Yermak emphasized the constructive nature of the discussions, stating, "We are moving forward with our work." He extended gratitude towards the United States and highlighted the bipartisan support Ukraine has received during its three-year-long conflict with Russia.

The U.S. delegation, featuring notable officials like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, showcases the depth of U.S. commitment to Ukraine, further solidifying bilateral ties in economic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

