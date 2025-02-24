Baez Triumphs Again: A Title Defense at the Rio Open
Sebastian Baez successfully defended his Rio Open title by defeating Alexandre Muller in straight sets. Despite facing challenges, Baez excelled with 26 winners and minimal errors. He expressed gratitude for his team and emphasized the importance of focusing on each game in his journey to victory.
In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Argentina's Sebastian Baez retained his Rio Open title with a commanding victory over France's Alexandre Muller. With a 6-2, 6-3 win, Baez clinched his seventh ATP title.
The 24-year-old ace quickly settled into the match, breaking Muller in the pivotal seventh game to gain a decisive 5-2 lead before sealing the opening set without dropping a point. Despite a spirited challenge from Muller in the second set, Baez maintained composure, overpowering his opponent with 26 winners and limiting himself to just 23 unforced errors.
'It's been a challenging week and an even tougher month,' Baez reflected post-match. 'Winning this title and focusing on each game, one point at a time, was crucial. I owe a lot to my team's unwavering support,' he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)