Baez Triumphs Again: A Title Defense at the Rio Open

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Argentina's Sebastian Baez retained his Rio Open title with a commanding victory over France's Alexandre Muller. With a 6-2, 6-3 win, Baez clinched his seventh ATP title.

The 24-year-old ace quickly settled into the match, breaking Muller in the pivotal seventh game to gain a decisive 5-2 lead before sealing the opening set without dropping a point. Despite a spirited challenge from Muller in the second set, Baez maintained composure, overpowering his opponent with 26 winners and limiting himself to just 23 unforced errors.

'It's been a challenging week and an even tougher month,' Baez reflected post-match. 'Winning this title and focusing on each game, one point at a time, was crucial. I owe a lot to my team's unwavering support,' he added.

