Virat Kohli Shines as India Defeats Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has commended the Indian cricket team's performance following their triumph over Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He described the victory as a 'clinical performance,' particularly lauding master batsman Virat Kohli.

Kohli delivered an unbeaten century on Sunday in Dubai, steering India to a decisive six-wicket win over their traditional rivals. This victory significantly boosts India's prospects in the tournament, bringing them closer to clinching the Champions Trophy.

In his message on social media platform 'X,' Stalin expressed his admiration for Kohli's consistent excellence in ICC tournaments, stating, 'Kudos to @imVkohli for steering the team to victory. Let's keep this momentum going and clinch the #ChampionsTrophy!'

(With inputs from agencies.)