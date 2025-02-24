Left Menu

Virat Kohli Shines as India Defeats Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praises India's victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, highlighting Virat Kohli's unbeaten century. Kohli's performance helped secure a six-wicket win, enhancing India's chances in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:54 IST
Virat Kohli Shines as India Defeats Pakistan in Champions Trophy
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has commended the Indian cricket team's performance following their triumph over Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He described the victory as a 'clinical performance,' particularly lauding master batsman Virat Kohli.

Kohli delivered an unbeaten century on Sunday in Dubai, steering India to a decisive six-wicket win over their traditional rivals. This victory significantly boosts India's prospects in the tournament, bringing them closer to clinching the Champions Trophy.

In his message on social media platform 'X,' Stalin expressed his admiration for Kohli's consistent excellence in ICC tournaments, stating, 'Kudos to @imVkohli for steering the team to victory. Let's keep this momentum going and clinch the #ChampionsTrophy!'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025