India and New Zealand March to ICC Champions Trophy Semifinals Amidst Pakistan's Exit

India secured its place in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals along with New Zealand after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh. This victory also resulted in Pakistan's early exit, despite hosting the tournament. Virat Kohli's stellar performance helped India dominate Pakistan and Bangladesh in their group matches.

India has secured its spot in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy, thanks to New Zealand's victory over Bangladesh, which also resulted in tournament hosts Pakistan's elimination.

Alongside India, New Zealand advanced to the last four from Group A by winning both of their matches. India dominated the group by convincingly defeating both Bangladesh and Pakistan, each by six wickets.

Pakistan's early exit was confirmed as they lost their initial games and depended heavily on other results. New Zealand's successful chase against Bangladesh sealed Pakistan's fate, marking the end of their campaign.

