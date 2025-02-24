India and New Zealand March to ICC Champions Trophy Semifinals Amidst Pakistan's Exit
India secured its place in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals along with New Zealand after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh. This victory also resulted in Pakistan's early exit, despite hosting the tournament. Virat Kohli's stellar performance helped India dominate Pakistan and Bangladesh in their group matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:25 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
India has secured its spot in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy, thanks to New Zealand's victory over Bangladesh, which also resulted in tournament hosts Pakistan's elimination.
Alongside India, New Zealand advanced to the last four from Group A by winning both of their matches. India dominated the group by convincingly defeating both Bangladesh and Pakistan, each by six wickets.
Pakistan's early exit was confirmed as they lost their initial games and depended heavily on other results. New Zealand's successful chase against Bangladesh sealed Pakistan's fate, marking the end of their campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravi Shastri Predicts Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Potential
Intensifying Drone Threat from Pakistan: AAP MP Sounds the Alarm
Bangladesh Enhances Childcare Services to Empower Working Parents and Foster Gender Equality
Pakistan's Pace Power: A Home Advantage in the Champions Trophy
Bangladesh Court Acquits Editor in Abduction Plot Case