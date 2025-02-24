Left Menu

Namdhari FC Docked Points for Fielding Ineligible Player

Namdhari FC lost three points after the AIFF penalized the club for using an ineligible player during an I-League match against Inter Kashi. The match, played on January 13, ended with a 0-3 forfeiture loss for Namdhari, affecting their standings in the league.

In a significant development for the I-League, Namdhari FC was recently penalized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for fielding an ineligible player during a match against Inter Kashi held on January 13. The decision resulted in a three-point deduction for Namdhari FC.

The match at Namdhari's home ground in Sri Bhaini Sahib, Punjab, ended in a 0-3 defeat, which has now been officially recorded as a forfeiture according to I-League regulations. The action is enforced per Article 12.3.2 of the I-League 2024-25 Regulations and Article 57 read with Article 26 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

This decision affects Namdhari FC's position in the I-League standings, placing them in sixth spot with 23 points from 16 matches, consisting of six wins, five draws, and five losses.

