Namdhari FC Docked Points for Fielding Ineligible Player

In a significant development for the I-League, Namdhari FC was recently penalized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for fielding an ineligible player during a match against Inter Kashi held on January 13. The decision resulted in a three-point deduction for Namdhari FC.

The match at Namdhari's home ground in Sri Bhaini Sahib, Punjab, ended in a 0-3 defeat, which has now been officially recorded as a forfeiture according to I-League regulations. The action is enforced per Article 12.3.2 of the I-League 2024-25 Regulations and Article 57 read with Article 26 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

This decision affects Namdhari FC's position in the I-League standings, placing them in sixth spot with 23 points from 16 matches, consisting of six wins, five draws, and five losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)