E-Cigarette Controversy Ignites Disciplinary Action in Parliament

The alleged use of an e-cigarette by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP in Parliament has triggered an impending disciplinary action. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ghulam Ali Khatana revealed that an ethics committee is scrutinizing the matter, ensuring appropriate action follows. "Parliament is the largest panchayat of our cultural country," Khatana stated, affirming the commitment to maintaining decorum.

The situation arose following Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's announcement on Monday regarding the near-completion of an investigation into the complaint. The Speaker emphasized the duty of all members to uphold the Parliament's dignity, especially ahead of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth.

Birla clarified the investigatory process is nearing its conclusion and assured that steps will be taken to preserve the House's decorum. The Speaker was responding to BJP MP Anurag Thakur's winter session complaint about the TMC MP allegedly smoking an e-cigarette, a breach given the nationwide ban. No rule permits smoking in the House, Birla noted, promising appropriate measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)