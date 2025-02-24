Mirra Andreeva Makes History as Youngest WTA 1000 Champion

In a historic achievement, Mirra Andreeva climbed to a career-best No. 9 in the tennis rankings, becoming the youngest player to enter the WTA's Top 10 in 16 years. Her remarkable ascent followed a victorious run in Dubai, where she triumphed over formidable Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Marketa Vondrousova.

At just 17, Andreeva's career milestone reflects her emerging dominance on the tennis court, notably as the youngest champion of a WTA 1000 tournament. Her victory in Dubai underscores her potential to influence the sport significantly, following her noteworthy semifinal appearance at last year's French Open.

The rankings witnessed moves on both the WTA and ATP fronts, with Madison Keys reaching No. 5, helping mark a resurgence for American women's tennis. Conversely, the ATP Top 10 saw little alteration, with Andrey Rublev advancing to No. 9, while Jannik Sinner retained his No. 1 position despite a doping ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)