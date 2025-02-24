Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva Makes History as Youngest WTA 1000 Champion

Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old Russian tennis player, reached a career-high ranking of No. 9 after winning the Dubai tournament. She became the youngest WTA 1000 winner, defeating three Grand Slam champions. In other results, Madison Keys climbed to a career-best No. 5, showcasing American women's tennis strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:22 IST
Mirra Andreeva Makes History as Youngest WTA 1000 Champion
Mirra Andreeva
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic achievement, Mirra Andreeva climbed to a career-best No. 9 in the tennis rankings, becoming the youngest player to enter the WTA's Top 10 in 16 years. Her remarkable ascent followed a victorious run in Dubai, where she triumphed over formidable Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Marketa Vondrousova.

At just 17, Andreeva's career milestone reflects her emerging dominance on the tennis court, notably as the youngest champion of a WTA 1000 tournament. Her victory in Dubai underscores her potential to influence the sport significantly, following her noteworthy semifinal appearance at last year's French Open.

The rankings witnessed moves on both the WTA and ATP fronts, with Madison Keys reaching No. 5, helping mark a resurgence for American women's tennis. Conversely, the ATP Top 10 saw little alteration, with Andrey Rublev advancing to No. 9, while Jannik Sinner retained his No. 1 position despite a doping ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025