Left Menu

Hope Amidst Challenges: England's Decision to Play Afghanistan

England captain Jos Buttler and his team choose to play Afghanistan, despite the Taliban's repression of women, highlighting sport's potential to offer hope in hard times. Buttler emphasizes the support they received from the ECB and their focus on the match's unifying power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:14 IST
Hope Amidst Challenges: England's Decision to Play Afghanistan
Jos Buttler
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

England cricket captain Jos Buttler expressed his sorrow over the situation faced by women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, but emphasized the importance of proceeding with their match against Afghanistan as a source of hope and unity.

Despite calls from British lawmakers to boycott the game in protest of the Taliban's oppressive measures against women, Buttler and his team decided to move forward, citing advice and support from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Buttler acknowledged the competitive nature of the Afghan team and stressed the significance of staying focused on their game. He hopes the match will provide a moment of solace amid the broader struggles faced by Afghanistan's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025