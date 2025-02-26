Power Cut Disrupts Formula One Testing in Bahrain
A power cut interrupted Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain. Charles Leclerc led the timesheets, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli quickest in the morning. The blackout forced a temporary halt, with teams relying on torches and generators. Testing resumes before the season opener on March 16 in Australia.
A sudden power cut disrupted Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday. The outage halted the on-track action as floodlights at the Sakhir circuit turned off, leaving engineers to navigate with torches and rely on back-up generators.
Charles Leclerc topped the afternoon timesheets, while rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli clocked the fastest morning lap. Mercedes' George Russell highlighted the impact of the blackout, noting the potential chaos if it had happened later in the day.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completed 70 laps on his first day with Ferrari, recording the fifth fastest time. Racing teams continue their three-day testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season commences in Australia on March 16.
