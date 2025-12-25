MLA's Dramatic Protest Against Power Cuts: A Bold Step for Accountability

In a bold and dramatic protest, Congress MLA Virendra Jati from Jhabreda made headlines by cutting electricity to the homes of power department officials in Haridwar. Frustrated by relentless unannounced power cuts, Jati took matters into his own hands to spotlight the issue.

Accompanied by supporters, ladders, and cutting tools, Jati climbed electric poles and disconnected power to the residences of three officials, including the chief engineer, citing a lack of response to public grievances. He argued these outages were causing significant distress to the community and business losses.

The power department has since filed a complaint, alleging Jati's actions were unsafe and interfered with governmental operations. The incident has sparked discussions on accountability and the responsibilities of both public servants and elected officials.