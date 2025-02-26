Afghanistan's Triumph: England Ousted by Stunning Performance
Joe Root's impressive century couldn't prevent England's exit from the Champions Trophy after a narrow loss to Afghanistan. Ibrahim Zadran's 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai's 5/58 played key roles in Afghanistan's surprise win, marking a pivotal moment in one-day cricket history.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In an unexpected turn of events, England's hopes in the Champions Trophy were dashed as they suffered an eight-run defeat against Afghanistan. Despite Joe Root's stellar 120-run performance, England failed to reach the Afghan total.
The match's standout performance came from Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a remarkable 177, setting a formidable 325/7 target. His partnerships, notably with Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, were crucial to their innings.
Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as a key player, securing impressive figures of 5/58, including the pivotal dismissal of Root, which ultimately contributed to Afghanistan's spectacular victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
