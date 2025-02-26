Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai Shine in Afghanistan's Thrilling Victory Over England

In a breathtaking display at the Gaddafi Stadium, Afghanistan eliminated England from the Champions Trophy with a dramatic eight-run triumph. Key performances from Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran secured the victory, as Afghanistan successfully defended their position, echoing their memorable 2023 World Cup victory.

The match unfolded as a taut thriller, with momentum shifting constantly. In pursuit of Afghanistan's challenging 326-run target, England witnessed an early setback with Azmatullah Omarzai dismissing Philip Salt. England's top order faltered further, thanks to deft bowling from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.

Despite a resilient chase led by Joe Root and Jos Buttler, Afghanistan's bowlers maintained pressure, with Azmatullah delivering crucial blows. Ibrahim Zadran's record 177 runs had earlier set a formidable stage, bolstered by partnerships with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai, marking a historic moment in Afghan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)