Afghanistan's Triumph: A Setback for England in Champions Trophy
England's cricket team, led by Jos Buttler, was unexpectedly eliminated from the Champions Trophy by Afghanistan, following a narrow eight-run loss. Despite Joe Root's century, England was unable to chase 326 runs. This marks the third consecutive failed ICC tournament campaign under Buttler's captaincy.
England's captain, Jos Buttler, emphasized caution in making rash judgments about his future as team leader after a shocking exit from the Champions Trophy, courtesy of a spirited performance by Afghanistan.
A valiant century from Joe Root was not enough to save England from an eight-run defeat, essentially pushing them out of the tournament. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai were instrumental in their victory.
This loss adds to England's list of disappointing performances under Buttler's captaincy in major ICC events, following previous setbacks in 2023 and 2024 World Cups.
