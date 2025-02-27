Rain Dampens Pakistan's Hopes as Champions Trophy Ends Winless

In an anticlimactic end to their Champions Trophy campaign, Pakistan exited the tournament without a single win after their match against Bangladesh was washed out by rain in Rawalpindi. The Group A encounter, ultimately deemed inconsequential, marked a particularly disheartening finish for defending champions Pakistan whose aspirations were thwarted by persistent downpours.

The competition, Pakistan's first global tournament since 1996, highlighted significant shortcomings for Mohammad Rizwan and his team, especially following their stinging six-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India. Rizwan expressed the collective disappointment of the squad, emphasizing the need to learn from their performance despite the unfriendly weather.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also wrapped up their campaign without a win but focused on the positives, notably the improvement of their fast bowling squad, lauded by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. With India and New Zealand securing their spots in the semi-finals, Pakistan is now setting sights on an improved performance in their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)