Skyesports Souvenir 2025: Bengaluru Emerges as Esports Powerhouse

The Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Esports Championship is set to make its debut at Bengaluru GAFX 2025 from February 27 to March 1, 2025. Sponsored by the Karnataka government and organized in collaboration with ABAI, the tournament signals a major push to establish Karnataka as a competitive gaming hub. Counter-Strike 2, one of the world's most popular esports titles, will headline the event.

The competition follows nationwide open qualifiers, with the top four teams—Flashback Gaming, Big W, Victores Sumus, and Gods Reign—vying for national supremacy at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. A prize pool of INR 5 lakhs will be up for grabs, as competitors showcase Counter-Strike 2, a title confirmed for the Asian Games 2026. The championship will utilize a double-elimination bracket, offering teams a shot at national glory and a chance to rise on the global Counter-Strike 2 leaderboards as a Valve Ranked Event.

"We are excited to debut the Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Esports Championship in Bengaluru at GAFX 2025. This aligns with the Karnataka government's vision to bolster the AVGC sector," said Skyesports Founder and CEO Shiva Nandy. Recognized as a pioneer in the AVGC space, Karnataka was the first Indian state to announce an AVGC policy in 2012. Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's commitment to developing esports as a skill-based discipline, consistent with its leadership in the AVGC sector since 2012, aiming to position esports in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)