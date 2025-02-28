Shakeup at Stellantis: CEO Exit Sparks Strategic Refocus

Carlos Tavares, who formerly led global automaker Stellantis as CEO, observed a significant 37% drop in his compensation last year, amounting to 23 million euros ($23.91 million) prior to his unexpected resignation in December.

The departure followed tensions with the Chrysler and Fiat owner's board due to Tavares' concentration on immediate cost-reduction strategies at the expense of long-term objectives. His aggressive pricing actions were partly responsible for declining U.S. sales, an issue the company continues to address.

In the wake of these developments, Stellantis projected a cautious stance for 2025. Chairman John Elkann is in the process of interviewing potential CEO candidates, with a focus on determining the viability of the automaker's 14 brands.

