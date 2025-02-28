Left Menu

Shakeup at Stellantis: CEO Exit Sparks Strategic Refocus

Carlos Tavares, former Stellantis CEO, resigned after his salary dropped 37% amid conflicts over cost-cutting strategies. His focus on pricing led to declining U.S. sales. Stellantis now cautiously strategizes for 2025, with Chairman John Elkann evaluating the future of its 14 brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 28-02-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 04:06 IST
Shakeup at Stellantis: CEO Exit Sparks Strategic Refocus
  • Country:
  • United States

Carlos Tavares, who formerly led global automaker Stellantis as CEO, observed a significant 37% drop in his compensation last year, amounting to 23 million euros ($23.91 million) prior to his unexpected resignation in December.

The departure followed tensions with the Chrysler and Fiat owner's board due to Tavares' concentration on immediate cost-reduction strategies at the expense of long-term objectives. His aggressive pricing actions were partly responsible for declining U.S. sales, an issue the company continues to address.

In the wake of these developments, Stellantis projected a cautious stance for 2025. Chairman John Elkann is in the process of interviewing potential CEO candidates, with a focus on determining the viability of the automaker's 14 brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025