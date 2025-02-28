Left Menu

Afghanistan Holds Firm as Champions Trophy Drama Unfolds

Afghanistan set a target of 273, led by Sediqullah Atal's 85 in a crucial Champions Trophy match against Australia. Azmatullah Omarzai's 67 aided their innings. Despite formidable Australian bowling, Afghanistan kept semifinal hopes alive. The outcome of other Group B matches will determine their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a high-stakes Group B Champions Trophy encounter, Afghanistan delivered a formidable performance, setting a target of 273 against Australia, thanks to Sediqullah Atal's impressive 85 off 95 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai's spirited 67.

The match held significant importance, with both teams vying for a semifinal spot. Afghanistan overcame the early loss of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and mounted a strong recovery with a pivotal partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Atal.

Australia's bowling attack, led by Ben Dwarshuis' three-wicket haul, posed challenges but was countered by Omarzai's resilience. Meanwhile, the group's top position remains contested, as South Africa leads with three points. Australia follows closely, and Afghanistan's win keeps their hopes alive for qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

