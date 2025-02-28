Liverpool's Financial Shock: Record Revenues, Yet Pre-tax Losses

Liverpool Football Club has announced pre-tax losses of £57 million, despite setting a record in commercial revenues at £308 million, as per the latest financial accounts.

The club's absence from the lucrative Champions League appears to have significantly impacted their media revenue, which plummeted by £38 million to £204 million.

Matchday and commercial revenues showed an upward trend, but rising administrative costs, primarily due to salaries, necessitate an urgent focus on boosting income to ensure financial stability, according to CFO Jenny Beacham.

(With inputs from agencies.)