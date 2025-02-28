Real Madrid Fined for Discriminatory Fan Behavior

Real Madrid has been fined 30,000 euros by UEFA for discriminatory behavior reportedly exhibited by fans during their Champions League clash with Manchester City.

In addition to the financial penalty, Madrid could face a partial stadium closure, with 500 seats potentially closed during an upcoming match if similar issues arise.

The specific behaviors leading to the sanction during the February 19 match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium remain unidentified, though Madrid secured a 3-1 victory, advancing on a 6-3 aggregate.

