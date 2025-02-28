Real Madrid Fined for Discriminatory Fan Behavior
UEFA has fined Real Madrid 30,000 euros due to unspecified discriminatory behavior by fans during a recent Champions League match against Manchester City. The club faces a suspended partial stadium closure and a probation period with potential seat closures at future games, though the exact behavior remains unclear.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:50 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Real Madrid has been fined 30,000 euros by UEFA for discriminatory behavior reportedly exhibited by fans during their Champions League clash with Manchester City.
In addition to the financial penalty, Madrid could face a partial stadium closure, with 500 seats potentially closed during an upcoming match if similar issues arise.
The specific behaviors leading to the sanction during the February 19 match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium remain unidentified, though Madrid secured a 3-1 victory, advancing on a 6-3 aggregate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Champions League: High Stakes in Knockout Playoff Round
Asian Champions League: Fierce Battles for Last 16 Berths
Harry Kane Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Champions League Clash
Johor Darul Ta'zim's Decisive Win Marks Asian Champions League Drama
Takumi Minamino: Japan's Top Scorer in the Champions League Journey