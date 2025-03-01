Left Menu

Boca Juniors Claim Top Spot in Group A with Narrow Victory

Boca Juniors climbed to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura with a 1-0 victory over Rosario Central. Milton Gimenez scored the lone goal. Boca's win places them ahead of Estudiantes, while Central remains atop Group B.

Updated: 01-03-2025 06:53 IST
Boca Juniors ascended to the summit of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura on Friday, securing a narrow 1-0 triumph over Rosario Central at a waterlogged Bombonera stadium.

The home side took an early lead courtesy of Milton Gimenez, who capitalized on a rebound after Central's goalkeeper Jorge Broun deflected a powerful shot from Carlos Palacios. Gimenez seized the opportunity, heading the ball into the net in the 9th minute.

Boca nearly extended their advantage in the second half when Edison Cavani's deft pass found Palacios; however, his goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR intervention. This victory propels Boca to 17 points, two clear of Estudiantes, while Rosario Central continues to lead Group B by a single point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

