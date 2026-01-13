Nationwide Alert: Massive Hunt for Missing Ranchi Siblings
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, is leading efforts to locate two missing siblings from Ranchi. Authorities have intensified the search, with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and local police working collaboratively to ensure the children's safe return.
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, spearheaded a vital meeting with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' member secretary, discussing the urgent situation of two missing children from Mausibari, Ranchi, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
The minister has shown personal concern by visiting the children's residence, reassuring their parents of steadfast governmental support. She has instructed Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra to expedite action for their recovery.
In response, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched its own inquiry. Notices issued to the DGP demand prompt recovery of the children and a report within five days. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Police has heightened the alert nationally, announcing a Rs 2 lakh reward for credible information.
