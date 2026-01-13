Eritrea Rejoins the International Football Arena: A New Dawn After Years of Isolation

Eritrea has announced its return to international football, marking its first participation in over six years as it enters the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations preliminaries. The team is set to face Eswatini in March, signaling a comeback following a withdrawal from international contests due to past player defections.

The politically isolated nation on the Red Sea has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki since gaining independence in 1993. Human rights organizations criticize his administration as repressive, noting that players began defecting while on international trips, prompting a crisis that deterred the nation's participation in global tournaments.

In previous instances, players defected during matches in countries like Angola, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, leading to significant challenges for the national team. However, Eritrea's return could see it participate for the first time in a tournament where all African nations are present, provided they succeed in the upcoming preliminary round.

