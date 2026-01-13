Left Menu

Chief Minister Mann Clarifies Commitment to Akal Takht Appearance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed his commitment to appear before the Akal Takht as scheduled, dispelling rumors of a timing change. Mann emphasized his devotion to the religious body's authority amidst accusations of anti-Sikh remarks. He stressed that any directive from the Akal Takht is paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:13 IST
Chief Minister Mann Clarifies Commitment to Akal Takht Appearance
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly affirmed his intention to appear before the Akal Takht on January 15, following initial claims of a schedule alteration. Mann stated he was prepared to attend at 10 am as originally planned, countering the Akal Takht Secretariat's rescheduled time of 4:30 pm.

Mann clarified that he had informed the Presidency about his unavailability for a varsity event due to this engagement with the Akal Takht, underscoring his reverence for Sikhism's highest spiritual authority. He denied making any requests to alter the timing for his appearance.

Summoned over alleged anti-Sikh statements, Mann reiterated that he would present himself not as a political leader but as a devout Sikh. He reaffirmed the supremacy of the Akal Takht's commands, pledging to follow any directives with utmost respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to take over the island, calling it “unfathomable”, reports AP.

Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to t...

 Global
2
Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

 India
3
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026