Chief Minister Mann Clarifies Commitment to Akal Takht Appearance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly affirmed his intention to appear before the Akal Takht on January 15, following initial claims of a schedule alteration. Mann stated he was prepared to attend at 10 am as originally planned, countering the Akal Takht Secretariat's rescheduled time of 4:30 pm.

Mann clarified that he had informed the Presidency about his unavailability for a varsity event due to this engagement with the Akal Takht, underscoring his reverence for Sikhism's highest spiritual authority. He denied making any requests to alter the timing for his appearance.

Summoned over alleged anti-Sikh statements, Mann reiterated that he would present himself not as a political leader but as a devout Sikh. He reaffirmed the supremacy of the Akal Takht's commands, pledging to follow any directives with utmost respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)