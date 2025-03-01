Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Resilience: Overcoming Injury Hurdles

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during a Champions Trophy match against Pakistan but is reported to be fine. Known for managing similar injuries well, Sharma scored 20 runs contributing to India's victory. India is set to face New Zealand next in the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:57 IST
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, is recovering well after a hamstring injury scare during the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, confirmed assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate in Dubai. Sharma's brief exit for treatment was followed by a resilient 20-run performance, helping India secure a six-wicket victory.

Assistant coach ten Doeschate reassured reporters on Friday about Sharma's condition, noting the captain's familiarity with managing such injuries, which had previously sidelined him during critical tours in 2020 and 2021-22.

With India poised to face New Zealand in the upcoming semifinals on Sunday, fans remain hopeful for Sharma's continued contribution to the team's success despite past injury challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

