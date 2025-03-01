Football Legends Unite: Brazil vs India All-Stars in Epic Chennai Showdown

CHENNAI, INDIA – March 1, 2025: Football Plus Academy is excited to unveil the ticket launch for the Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars match. Taking place on March 30, at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, this event will feature Brazilian World Cup legends in an unprecedented showdown against India's finest.

For the first time, football enthusiasts will witness Brazil's celebrated 2002 World Cup squad, including Ronaldinho and Cafu, compete against the India All-Stars, led by coach Prasanta Banerjee. This match promises to deliver a breathtaking display of skills, passion, and football history.

Tickets become available on March 2 via BookMyShow. With limited seats, fans are urged to book early to secure their spot at this historic event. According to David Anand, founder of Football Plus Academy, this is a monumental moment for Indian football, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)