North Jeolla's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics

North Jeolla province in South Korea has emerged as the country's candidate to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The province secured its position by defeating Seoul with a 49-11 vote from the national governing bodies of Olympic sports, seizing an opportunity that propels it into the global spotlight.

Governor Kim Kwan-young of North Jeolla expressed jubilation at the victory, declaring it a 'miracle' achieved by the province. Kim emphasized that their Olympic bid strategy will prioritize cost efficiency and eco-friendliness, appealing to changing global priorities in international sports events.

Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee, assured that full support would be extended to North Jeolla, despite past criticisms relating to the World Scout Jamboree. As North Jeolla looks forward to possibly hosting the Games, the final decision will manifest in 2026, according to the International Olympic Committee.

