Aiden Markram's Hamstring Woe: South Africa's Road to ICC Semis

South Africa's interim captain, Aiden Markram, had to leave the field owing to discomfort in his hamstring during the match against England, leaving Heinrich Klaasen to take on leadership duties. This update, as reported by ICC commentators, doubled the curiosity among fans about the extent of Markram's injury.

Markram was appointed as skipper for the game in place of regular captain Temba Bavuma, who was sidelined due to illness. Despite his absence on the field, Markram might be required to bat in the second innings should the need arise. As England stood at 153/7 in the 31st over, South Africa maintained their stronghold, needing just a victory or a no result to secure their semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, the line-up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 knock-out stages is shaping up. From Group A, India and New Zealand have ensured their advancement, while South Africa and Australia have emerged from Group B. The final group clashes will determine the semi-final schedule, with India set to compete on 4th March in Dubai and New Zealand on 5th March in Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)