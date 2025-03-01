South Africa's Victory Secures Champions Trophy Semi-final Spot

South Africa clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win against England in Karachi at the Champions Trophy, propelling them into the semi-finals. Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen delivered impressive half-centuries, leading their side to victory.

England chose to bat first but only managed to score 179 runs, bowled out in just 38.2 overs. In response, South Africa reached the target with 125 balls remaining, thanks to a strong partnership of 127 runs between Klaasen and Van der Dussen.

With this win, South Africa now tops Group B and will join Australia, India, and New Zealand in the semi-finals. The final fixtures will be confirmed after India and New Zealand face off in Dubai on Sunday. This match also marked the end of Jos Buttler's tenure as England captain after the team lost all three pool fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)