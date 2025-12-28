Left Menu

Christian Pulisic: U.S. Soccer Star Shines Ahead of Home World Cup

Christian Pulisic is having a stellar season with AC Milan, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists in 15 matches. His performances leave Milan atop Serie A ahead of rivals Inter Milan. Pulisic's form is pivotal as the U.S. prepares for the upcoming home World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Christian Pulisic is exhibiting an impressive season with AC Milan that could crown the best year of his career, coinciding with a home World Cup for the U.S.

Pulisic shone by netting the first goal in AC Milan's 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona. This victory elevated Milan to the top of Serie A, overtaking Inter Milan, which was due to visit Atalanta later. Milan has remained unbeaten since an opening match defeat to Cremonese.

The American soccer sensation, Pulisic, showcases exceptional form with 10 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances. With 31 goals and 19 assists since joining the Rossoneri in 2023-24, Pulisic competes closely with Inter's Lautaro Martinez. His performance will be crucial for the U.S. team in the upcoming World Cup.

