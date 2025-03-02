Roundup: Highs and Lows in the World of Sports

Star guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a $35,000 fine after an ejection led to unruly behavior against the Lakers. Meanwhile, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering Pete Rose's reinstatement after Trump's promise of a pardon.

In the world of basketball, the Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler is out against the 76ers due to back spasms. Meanwhile, rookie Paul Skenes impressed in baseball spring training with a strong performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In golf, Ryan Peake, once jailed for assault, clinched the New Zealand Open title, marking a remarkable turnaround. Tennis saw Jessica Pegula advance in Austin, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tomas Machac clinched victories in Dubai and Mexico, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)