Roundup: Highs and Lows in the World of Sports

This sports briefing covers key events, including Anthony Edwards' fine, MLB's Rose reinstatement petition, Jimmy Butler's injury, Paul Skenes' spring debut, Ryan Peake's NZ Open win, Jessica Pegula's ATX Open advance, Stefanos Tsitsipas' Dubai victory, Lionel Messi skipping a match, and Tomas Machac's Mexican Open win.

Star guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a $35,000 fine after an ejection led to unruly behavior against the Lakers. Meanwhile, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering Pete Rose's reinstatement after Trump's promise of a pardon.

In the world of basketball, the Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler is out against the 76ers due to back spasms. Meanwhile, rookie Paul Skenes impressed in baseball spring training with a strong performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In golf, Ryan Peake, once jailed for assault, clinched the New Zealand Open title, marking a remarkable turnaround. Tennis saw Jessica Pegula advance in Austin, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tomas Machac clinched victories in Dubai and Mexico, respectively.

