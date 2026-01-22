Left Menu

Cameron Nicholas Scott Shines in Pune Grand Tour Stage 3

In Stage 3 of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, Cameron Nicholas Scott emerged as a standout competitor, even as Luke Mudgway retained the Green and Yellow Jerseys. The race showcased intense competition, with Scott's strategic burst securing victory. Mudgway remains overall leader despite not clinching a podium finish this stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:11 IST
Cameron Nicholas Scott Shines in Pune Grand Tour Stage 3
  • Country:
  • India

Cameron Nicholas Scott stole the spotlight during Stage 3 of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, although Luke Mudgway skillfully preserved his position by winning the Green Jersey for Best Sprinter and maintaining the Yellow Jersey for overall leadership.

Scott's brilliance was evident in his final stretch surge, edging out Georgios Bouglas and Timothy Dupont, while Clement Alleno from Burgos Burpellet BH claims the Polka Dot Jersey.

With the race heating up, and Mudgway holding a tenuous lead, anticipation now builds for the Pune Pride Loop, set to challenge competitors with its 95-kilometre stretch through the city's diverse terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
2
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India
3
Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026