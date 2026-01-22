Cameron Nicholas Scott Shines in Pune Grand Tour Stage 3

Cameron Nicholas Scott stole the spotlight during Stage 3 of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, although Luke Mudgway skillfully preserved his position by winning the Green Jersey for Best Sprinter and maintaining the Yellow Jersey for overall leadership.

Scott's brilliance was evident in his final stretch surge, edging out Georgios Bouglas and Timothy Dupont, while Clement Alleno from Burgos Burpellet BH claims the Polka Dot Jersey.

With the race heating up, and Mudgway holding a tenuous lead, anticipation now builds for the Pune Pride Loop, set to challenge competitors with its 95-kilometre stretch through the city's diverse terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)