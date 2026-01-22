Political Tensions Escalate in Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Poll Aftershocks
The aftermath of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation polls has sparked tensions as Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses rival groups of holding its winning candidates against their will. Political dynamics shifted as MNS corporators extended support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, complicating alliances and prompting official actions.
Post-election tensions escalated after the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation polls, with Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming its victorious candidates are being coerced by rivals. The party references alliances involving the Shiv Sena and MNS, heightening the drama.
In a surprising political realignment, five MNS corporators sided with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, disrupting previously established alliances that included the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) partnering with the MNS.
Accusations from Shiv Sena (UBT) allege four corporators are detained against their wishes, while other members had to be relocated amid increased tensions. The party threatens legal action unless its members are presented to the media soon.
