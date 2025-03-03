Emma Navarro Dominates Merida Open with Stunning 6-0 6-0 Victory

Emma Navarro delivered a masterclass performance at the Merida Open, defeating Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango with a flawless 6-0 6-0 victory. The American, who is the world number 10, claimed her second career title and her first WTA 500 trophy in only 55 minutes on Sunday.

Navarro, with her strong serve and powerful groundstrokes, never allowed her opponent to reach a break point. The U.S. Open semi-finalist dominated the match, winning 71 percent of points on return. At 23, she became the fifth player this century to win a WTA final with such a commanding scoreline.

Emiliana Arango, ranked world number 133, could not match Navarro's prowess following a lengthy semi-final the day before. Despite an impressive 11-match winning streak, including a victory at the WTA 125 Cancun Open, Arango struggled to find her form in the final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)