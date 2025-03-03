Left Menu

Shaun White's Snow League: Ushering in a New Era for Snowboarding

Shaun White, the acclaimed snowboarder, is launching Snow League to elevate professional snowboarding. The inaugural season will see top athletes compete for the title of world champion. White aims to redefine the sport and create opportunities for the next generation, emphasizing collaboration and innovation.

Renowned snowboarding icon Shaun White is set to revolutionize the world of professional snowboarding with the unveiling of his new Snow League.

The league's debut season kicks off with a halfpipe competition this March in Aspen. Top athletes, including Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano, aim to become the first-ever Snow League world champions. White, a celebrated three-time Olympic gold medallist who retired post the 2022 Beijing Games, is determined to further innovate the sport.

His goal is to create a new era characterized by professionalism and athleticism. The league boasts major sponsors, a $1.6 million prize fund, and extensive media coverage. Events will take place across prominent locations worldwide, with plans to expand in the future.

