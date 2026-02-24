Left Menu

Explosive Growth: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Sees 70% Jump in Ridership

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor experienced a 70% surge in ridership, surpassing 100,000 commuters on the first full weekday post-launch. The Begumpul station in Meerut was the busiest hub, with strategic locations like Ghaziabad also witnessing significant commuter activity.

  • Country:
  • India

The newly inaugurated Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor recorded a surge in ridership, with a 70% increase over average daily numbers, exceeding 100,000 passengers on its first full weekday of operations.

Begumpul station in Meerut emerged as the busiest stop, largely due to its central location in Meerut's market district and the convenient interchange with Meerut Metro services, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the full 82-km stretch of the corridor, aimed to enhance regional connectivity at speeds up to 180 kmph between Delhi and key urban areas including Sahibabad and Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

