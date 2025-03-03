Left Menu

Black Caps Prepare for Semi-Final Showdown Against South Africa

New Zealand's cricket team maintains confidence ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa, despite a loss to India. Their previous victory against South Africa in Lahore boosts their morale. Matt Henry highlights New Zealand's strong pace attack and readiness to adapt to conditions in Pakistan.

New Zealand is set to enter their Champions Trophy semi-final match against South Africa with unwavering confidence, despite their first tournament loss to India, says paceman Matt Henry.

The Black Caps were dismissed for 205, suffering a five-wicket defeat in Dubai. Still, they remain optimistic, heading to Lahore for their clash with South Africa on Wednesday.

Henry praised New Zealand's bowling prowess, acknowledging strategies from past matches, including a recent win over South Africa in Lahore. The team is confident, with no specific preferences for semi-final opponents, ready to face a formidable South African lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

