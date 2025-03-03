Cooper Connolly Steps Up: A Young Star Joins Australian Squad

Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly is set to replace the injured Matthew Short in Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy knock-out stages.

Short suffered a calf injury against Afghanistan, leaving him unable to continue. Connolly, initially a reserve, has been approved by the ICC to join the main squad.

Australia, led by Steve Smith, will face India in the semifinals, and Connolly's inclusion is expected to strengthen their lineup. Connolly has played six internationals for Australia, showcasing his abilities as a left-handed batter and left-arm spinner.

