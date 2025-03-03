Left Menu

Lithuanian Solo Rower Rescued Amid Cyclone Drama in Pacific

Australian navy rescued Lithuanian rower Aurimas Mockus, stranded by Tropical Cyclone Alfred during his Pacific crossing attempt. His boat wasn’t salvaged, but he and personal items were saved. Mockus's journey began in the U.S. and was set for Brisbane. He's currently heading to Sydney post-rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:58 IST
  • Australia

On Monday, the Australian warship HMAS Choules rescued Lithuanian solo rower Aurimas Mockus amidst a tropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean. Attempting to cross from California to Brisbane, Mockus activated an emergency beacon after facing stormy seas generated by Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Mockus, undertaking a 12,000-kilometer journey that started in October, became stranded for three days. His rescue was coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. Despite the rough rescue conditions, the crew managed to save Mockus and some personal items, leaving behind his boat.

The 44-year-old adventurer was taken aboard for a medical assessment. The cyclone, impacting his journey, is expected to reach Australian shores soon. This event highlights the challenges faced by solo rowers attempting to cross the Pacific, a feat achieved by few, including notable names like Peter Bird, John Beeden, and Michelle Lee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

