Umpiring Quartet Set for Champions Trophy Semifinals Clash

In a high-stakes clash at the Champions Trophy semifinals, renowned umpires Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand and England's Richard Illingworth are scheduled to oversee the on-field action between India and Australia. Joining them is Englishman Michael Gough as the third umpire, with Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft acting as the match referee, reflecting the official announcement by the ICC.

The much-anticipated encounter in Lahore between South Africa and New Zealand will feature Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and Australia's Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires. Joel Wilson will serve as the third umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle oversees as the match referee.

Dharmasena previously managed the New Zealand win over Bangladesh, while Reiffel officiated India's victory over Pakistan. The appointments are a strategic move, aiming to ensure fairness and excellence in officiating pivotal matches in the cricketing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)