Pakistan Set to Host Women's 50-Overs World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan will host the Women’s 50-overs World Cup qualifiers this month, featuring six teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board collaborates with the ICC on scheduling and venues. Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad are potential host cities. This event marks another ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan after the Champions Trophy.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:51 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is gearing up to welcome the Women's 50-overs World Cup qualifiers later this month, marking its debut in hosting this ICC event for women players.

An official from the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday their collaboration with the ICC to finalize the competition's dates and venues. The participating teams will include Pakistan, Scotland, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the West Indies.

Potential venues being considered are Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad, as preparations continue alongside the upcoming Pakistan Super League starting April 11. This prestigious event follows Pakistan's recent success in hosting the Champions Trophy and a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

