Pakistan Set to Host Women's 50-Overs World Cup Qualifiers
Pakistan will host the Women’s 50-overs World Cup qualifiers this month, featuring six teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board collaborates with the ICC on scheduling and venues. Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad are potential host cities. This event marks another ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan after the Champions Trophy.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan is gearing up to welcome the Women's 50-overs World Cup qualifiers later this month, marking its debut in hosting this ICC event for women players.
An official from the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday their collaboration with the ICC to finalize the competition's dates and venues. The participating teams will include Pakistan, Scotland, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the West Indies.
Potential venues being considered are Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad, as preparations continue alongside the upcoming Pakistan Super League starting April 11. This prestigious event follows Pakistan's recent success in hosting the Champions Trophy and a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Women's World Cup
- ICC
- cricket
- qualifiers
- Karachi
- Multan
- Faisalabad
- sport event
- PCB
ALSO READ
Karachi's Ramadan Price Surge: Residents Voice Outrage
Simultaneous Elections: Parliamentary Committee Gears Up for Expert Consultations
Karachi's Alarming Rise in Respiratory Diseases: A Call for Urgent Action
Indian Tennis Stars Shine in Bengaluru Open 2025 Qualifiers
Karachi Traffic Tragedy: JI Protests Highlight Rising Fatalities