KKR Unveils Cosmic-Themed Jersey with Celestial Tribute

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have introduced their latest jersey for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team's new campaign saw the launch of a jersey video where fans show enthusiasm for 'Number 3', symbolizing KKR's three IPL titles. The jersey prominently features three stars representing each championship win.

The redesigned kit, worn in the video by players like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer, includes a Golden IPL badge, marking the team as defending champions. A unique 'Three-edged Star' design further sets the jersey apart, with sales opening via the Knight Club app and website.

In an astronomical twist, KKR announced their leap to the stars by naming three celestial stars after their team motto: 'Korbo', 'Lorbo', and 'Jeetbo', to honor their triumphs in 2012, 2014, and 2024. The coordinates and QR codes to view the stars are available, offering a stellar tribute to KKR's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)