Benni McCarthy Takes the Helm as Kenya's New Football Coach

Kenya appoints former South Africa international Benni McCarthy as their new football coach. The team prepares for their World Cup qualifying campaign with upcoming matches against The Gambia and Gabon. McCarthy, a former Premier League player, brings experience from his coaching tenure at Manchester United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:43 IST
Kenya has named former South African international Benni McCarthy as their new football coach, just weeks before they continue their World Cup qualification bid.

Set to make his debut later this month, McCarthy will lead Kenya in an away match against The Gambia, followed by a home game against Gabon. Currently, Kenya trails behind leaders Ivory Coast in Group F by five points, but they still have six matches to secure their place in the World Cup qualifiers. The group winners will advance directly to the finals, while the four best runners-up will have another chance to qualify in a subsequent round.

McCarthy was recently part of the coaching staff at Manchester United, assisting in striker development under manager Erik ten Hag. The 47-year-old has rich experience from the Premier League and previously managed South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu. Kenya, alongside Tanzania and Uganda, will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, though they did not secure a spot in the 2025 finals in Morocco.

