Smith Aims to Outsmart India in Dubai Showdown

Australia's captain Steve Smith expressed his hope to avoid bowling in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India, citing the spin-friendly nature of Dubai's pitch. After observing India's dominant use of spinners against New Zealand, Australia recognizes the formidable task ahead.

New Zealand's inability to chase a modest target of 250 against India's spinners has prompted Australia to evaluate its spin options, including Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha. Along with part-timers such as Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne, the team plans to strategize their bowling lineup effectively.

Smith, who bowls leg-breaks, prefers to leverage the team's existing spin resources rather than stepping in himself. Commenting on the team's approach, he highlighted the availability of various options and Australia's intent to emulate their ODI World Cup triumph against a star-studded Indian batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)