Smith Aims to Outsmart India in Dubai Showdown

Australia's Steve Smith seeks to avoid bowling on Dubai's turning pitch, given the challenging spin conditions against India in the Champions Trophy semi-final. With part-time spin options like Maxwell and Head, Smith focuses on strategizing to overcome India's fierce batting lineup for a place in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:20 IST
Smith Aims to Outsmart India in Dubai Showdown
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Australia's captain Steve Smith expressed his hope to avoid bowling in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India, citing the spin-friendly nature of Dubai's pitch. After observing India's dominant use of spinners against New Zealand, Australia recognizes the formidable task ahead.

New Zealand's inability to chase a modest target of 250 against India's spinners has prompted Australia to evaluate its spin options, including Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha. Along with part-timers such as Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne, the team plans to strategize their bowling lineup effectively.

Smith, who bowls leg-breaks, prefers to leverage the team's existing spin resources rather than stepping in himself. Commenting on the team's approach, he highlighted the availability of various options and Australia's intent to emulate their ODI World Cup triumph against a star-studded Indian batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

