Sports Roundup: Trades, Contracts, and Courtrooms
Recent sports news highlights include the New York Jets considering trading Davante Adams, while the Washington Capitals signed Charlie Lindgren to a three-year extension. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter declared innocence in a court return, aiming for a third Indian Wells title. The Bengals released Alex Cappa, while the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers made strategic moves.
In an effort to recalibrate their roster, the New York Jets are eyeing a potential trade or release for wide receiver Davante Adams due to his hefty cap hit in upcoming seasons. The Jets initially acquired Adams in 2024 to pair with Aaron Rodgers, but a shift in quarterback dynamics has prompted the team to reconsider.
Goaltender Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals has secured his future with the team by signing a three-year contract extension valued at $9 million. Committed to the team's success, Lindgren boasts a solid performance record this season.
Meanwhile, former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter stood by his innocence in a Swiss court, reappearing after a prior acquittal involving a financial transaction tied to Michel Platini. Blatter continues to fight off allegations, underscoring the ongoing legal sagas in the world of sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
