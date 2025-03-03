Left Menu

NorthEast United Clinch Crucial Win, Seal Playoff Spot in ISL Thriller

NorthEast United FC triumphed over Chennaiyin FC with a decisive 3-0 victory, securing their spot in the ISL 2024-25 playoffs. Early goals and a resilient defense ensured their win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite an aggressive second half, Chennaiyin FC couldn't convert their chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:48 IST
JIthin and Alaaeddine Ajaraie celebrating (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
NorthEast United FC returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season match on Monday.

Nestor Albiach opened the scoring early, setting the tone for a robust first-half performance. Contributions from Jithin MS and Alaaeddine Ajaraie ensured a comfortable lead for the Highlanders before halftime. Though Chennaiyin FC created opportunities in the second half, they struggled to finish.

This victory boosted NorthEast United to 35 points, allowing them to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season. The Highlanders maintained composure throughout, showcasing urgency and defensive discipline to secure their seventh clean sheet of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

