India to Host Inaugural World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025

India is set to make history by hosting the first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi from March 11 to 13, 2025. The event will feature over 90 competitions at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, attracting elite para-athletes from 20 nations.

Countries such as Germany, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil will send athletes to compete, emphasizing the event's international draw. The presence of high-profile figures like Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed and CEO Tarek Souei highlights the significance of this event for global para-athletics.

PCI President Devendra Jhajharia expressed the importance of the Grand Prix, stating it marks a new era for India's para-sport landscape, fostering inclusivity and setting a precedent for future competitions. The event aims to inspire upcoming athletes and solidify India's reputation as a host for world-class sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)