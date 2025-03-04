Scotland Revamps Squad for Crucial Six Nations Clash

Scotland has made strategic changes to its rugby squad ahead of the Six Nations home match against Wales on Saturday. The team recalled Matt Currie, after his impressive comeback included a hat-trick for Edinburgh following his concussion recovery.

In addition, Nathan McBeth and Ben Muncaster have been called up to cover for Luke Crosbie and Jack Mann, who are sidelined due to injuries sustained during recent matches. Crosbie suffered an injury playing for Edinburgh, while Mann is undergoing concussion protocols after his match with Glasgow Warriors.

Meanwhile, British & Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price and winger Ross McCann have been released from the squad in a bid to reshape the team and improve performance following losses to Ireland and England. Wales also seeks an end to their 15-match losing streak, adding urgency to the fixture.

