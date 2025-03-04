Left Menu

Scotland Revamps Squad for Crucial Six Nations Clash

Scotland has recalled Matt Currie, and added Nathan McBeth and Ben Muncaster to their squad for their Six Nations match against Wales. Currie returns after scoring a hat-trick post-concussion. Muncaster replaces injured teammates Luke Crosbie and Jack Mann. Ali Price and Ross McCann have been released from the squad.

Edinburgh | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scotland has made strategic changes to its rugby squad ahead of the Six Nations home match against Wales on Saturday. The team recalled Matt Currie, after his impressive comeback included a hat-trick for Edinburgh following his concussion recovery.

In addition, Nathan McBeth and Ben Muncaster have been called up to cover for Luke Crosbie and Jack Mann, who are sidelined due to injuries sustained during recent matches. Crosbie suffered an injury playing for Edinburgh, while Mann is undergoing concussion protocols after his match with Glasgow Warriors.

Meanwhile, British & Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price and winger Ross McCann have been released from the squad in a bid to reshape the team and improve performance following losses to Ireland and England. Wales also seeks an end to their 15-match losing streak, adding urgency to the fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

